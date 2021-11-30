Holland Public Schools announces 'mutual separation' with superintendent after only 5 months

Shanie Keelan was hired as superintendent on July 1, 2021 after an 'intense search process' following the retirement of former superintendent Brian Davis.

On Tuesday, Holland Public Schools trustees announced a 'mutual separation' effective immediately with superintendent Shanie Keelean. She worked for the school system for only five months.

Keelan was hired as superintendent on July 1, 2021 after an 'intense search process' following the retirement of former superintendent Brian Davis.

“Mrs. Keelean’s talents, gifts and approach ultimately are not in alignment with what the Board envisioned to help further the District’s priorities at this time,” said Board of Education president Phil Meyer. “This does not diminish Mrs. Keelean’s educational experience and talents.”

The trustees said there had been no professional misconduct by Keelean.

Nick Cassidy, the Holland Middle School principal, will be the interim superintendent until a permanent replacement is hired.

District officials say the search for a new superintendent will likely last through the end of the current school year, and Cassidy will return to his position then.

A full statement from the Board of Education can be found here.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.