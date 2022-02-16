Another district joins list of schools dropping their mask mandate in West Michigan

Masks will be optional in school due to the declining COVID-19 numbers, administration said. Though, they will still be required on school buses.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Public Schools are dropping their mask mandate on Monday, Feb. 21, the school system announced Wednesday.

The change in guidelines comes as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services expires the Public Health Advisory on Masking in Indoor Public Settings, including school settings.

The Ottawa County Health Department is also considering reducing their isolation time for students who test positive for COVID-19.

"We will do everything we can to keep staff and students in the building and our doors open to serve our community," said Cassidy.

Health safety strategies that are still in place in the school system include:

Masks will still be available at all of our schools upon student entry.

We will still have hand sanitizer available

We will continue with regular cleaning of shared surfaces.

We will also continue to ask that all individuals consistently self-monitor and test if they develop symptoms.

"It is imperative to model and teach that negative comments or judgment towards an individual’s choice to mask, or not, will not be tolerated," said Cassidy.

