HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Jesus Salas Rincon, 46, was arraigned on Monday on assault charges and fleeing police.

Rincon is accused of stabbing a 45-year-old woman on Thursday, July 26. Police say that they then chased him through parts of Holland Township before he crashed his car into a utility pole near Herrick District Library.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says that the victim of the stabbing suffered from lacerations to her neck, and she was released from the hospital.

Rincon is currently being held in Ottawa County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

