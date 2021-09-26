Honoring unsung frontline heroes: Environmental service worker Carlos DelCampo

His co-workers say the 68-year-old is known as the kindest human being you’ll ever meet.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, five days a week for the past 22 years, you can find Carlos DelCampo cleaning inside the hospital.

“Very nice people. Teamwork, very nice teamwork, for that reason it’s a nice place. It was a little different because now it’s huge, the hospital," DelCampo said.

Carlos is originally from Ecuador and came to Grand Rapids with his wife and two daughters from Florida almost 25 years ago.

“It’s a little city but nice people. For that reason, I came from Florida," DelCampo said.



Carlos says working during the pandemic has been challenging but he knows his job is essential.

"A little bit scary but I take care of my health and the other people around myself," DelCampo said.



His co-workers say the 68-year-old is known as the kindest human being you’ll ever meet.

“He lights up every room in Mary Free Bed. When he walks into the room his smile makes everybody smile," said Karen Kelly, the guest service lead at Mary Free Bed.

Carlos is responsible for keeping Mary Free Bed sparkling clean, a hero in the eyes of everyone that knows him.

“I definitely would consider Carlos a hero. He really truly is, he sanitizes the chairs in our lobby all day long. He has an impeccable work ethic," Kelly said.

Carlos is one of many working behind the scenes to keep us safe during this ongoing pandemic.

His co-workers want to thank him for all of his hard work and others just like him that have been going to battle against the coronavirus every day.

