HOLLAND, Mich. — Embracing science, technology, engineering and math is important for all young students, especially girls. College students at Hope are making learning fun, too.

The West Michigan chapter of the Association for Women in Science is hosting the fourth annual "Fall in Love with STEM" at Hope College on Saturday, February 23.

There are interactive workshops that have young women learning with hands-on activities.

Activities involved frog dissection, building mechanical hands, strawberry DNA extraction, and more.

On Saturday, February 23, GVSU and GRCC will host "Fall in Love with STEM."

