Hornworm threatens garden plants in West Michigan

ROCKFORD, Mich. — This is the time of year that Rockford resident Terri Torres likes to spend in her garden.

"Getting fresh vegetables and herbs right out of my garden and putting them right on the table," says Torres.

But Terri's plants have taken a hit lately because of a little green critter known as the hornworm.

"They decimate the plant.....very quickly," says Torres.

Plant expert Rick Vuyst says hornworms target tomato and pepper plants. He warns they can blend in and advises that you look for one messy clue.

"They leave very large excrement after they eat...that was my first clue," says Torres.

Handpicking and incesticidal soaps are some of the best ways to get rid of hornworms according to the Farmers Almanac which says they don't sting or bite. But the most important thing is to monitor your garden closely.

"My advice is keep an eye on your plants every single day," says Torres.

Planting basil and marigold near your tomatoes and peppers can also help.

"You'll see bite marks, follow the path and you will find them," says Torres.

