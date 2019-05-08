A horse was hit by a truck Sunday evening in Mecosta County.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to the accident around 10:47 p.m. on Northland Drive near 6 Mile Road. in Aetna Township.

Police said a horse was pulling an Amish buggy on Fillmore Road. The horse was spooked, police said, causing it to separate from the buggy. The horse was then hit by a truck driven by a 53-year-old man.

The driver received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office did provide the condition of the horse.

