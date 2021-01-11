Horseback riders take unique opportunity to ride along Muskegon lakeshore

Over 800 people will be given the chance to ride horses along the lakeshore and across the Muskegon dunes from November 1st to 14th.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A unique, limited-time experience started Monday at Silver Lake State Park thanks to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Over 800 people will be given the chance to ride horses along the lakeshore and across the Muskegon dunes from Nov. 1-14.

The pilot program begins just O.R.V. season comes to an end at the State Park.

"We're excited to have a whole bunch of horses here," said DNR Parks and Recreation Division Events Coordinator Elissa Buck. "We're allowing two rides a day with 30-horses plus some volunteers."

Buck says riders will follow a predetermined route that includes a few miles along the shore of Lake Michigan.

The registration filled up quickly. Riders are even traveling from out of state for the opportunity.

Buck says the pilot event has a manure-maintenance plan that will include sweeps of the beach and state park parking lot to remove anything the horses leave behind.

Muskegon lakeshore horseback riding underway 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.