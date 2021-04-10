House short votes to put whistleblower proposal on ballot

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year vetoed similar legislation, saying it would have unconstitutionally encroached on the separation of powers.

LANSING, Mich. — Voters will not decide if whistleblower protections for state employees should be added to the Michigan Constitution.

The Republican-controlled House voted 65-38 on Thursday for a resolution to place the amendment on the 2022 ballot.

It was eight votes short, after many Democrats voted no.

The proposal would prohibit a state department or agency from taking disciplinary action against workers in the classified civil service for communicating with a legislator or the lawmaker’s staff.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year vetoed similar legislation, saying it would have unconstitutionally encroached on the separation of powers and the Michigan Civil Service Commission’s authority.

