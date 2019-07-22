CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The weekend's storms knocked out power to over 800,000 people statewide. As of Monday, there are still thousands without power in West Michigan, and businesses are stepping in to help.

Dokl's Meat Market in Comstock Park is offering free food storage in its freezer. Owner Hans Dokl said he is still without power in his home and wanted to help people keep their food and money.

"I told them to label everything they take out of their freezer and refrigerator and just bring it in in boxes or refrigerator bags...They were happy. Everyone was sweating over the weekend because it was so hot, so they were really happy they had a place to go and not lose the money they spent on the food items," he said.

The Woodhouse Day Spa extended their business hours over the weekend and again on Monday to offer free showers to those without power. Residents could use the showers and restrooms for free and were given an area to relax and eat complimentary bagels.

"We didn’t have power we knew what it was like not to be able to do things like charge your phone take a shower," Owner Michelle Pezzato said.

The spa posted updates on its Facebook page, detailing when showering hours are, either before or after its normal business hours.

For those battling the heat, Consumers Energy partnered with Meijer to bring free ice, water and ice cream to residents in Jenison, Grand Rapids and Cedar Springs.

"We want to make sure our customer’s have the resources they need as they bear with us as we work to restore power," Lauren Youngdahlsnyder said.

Consumers Energy has 1,700 workers in the field and crews from six different states working 16-hour shifts on rotation. The company estimates to have power fully restored by Tuesday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.