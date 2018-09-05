HUDSONVILLE, Mich - No one seeks to become the face of a group of survivors.

By definition, it means you were at some point victimized. But—however unknowingly at first—Rachael Denhollander has carried that burden. The Kalamazoo native was the first to publicly accuse Larry Nassar of sexual abuse. And she was the last to give a victim impact statement at his sentencing.

Recently, Denhollander sat down with 13 On Your Side's Nick LaFave to talk about her journey, her struggles and her future.

Denhollander got a late start into gymnastics.

"I was actually almost 12. Very late. It was something I always wanted to do. But, it's not a cheap sport."

But, she was dedicated. And like most gymnasts, she began experiencing injuries—her back and wrists. Needing help, someone recommended well-known sports medicine doctor, Larry Nassar.

"I had been to other doctors and they had told me not to do anything other than rest. Larry was really my last resort," Denhollander remembers.

She had just turned 15 years old.

She said the abuse started right away, from the very first appointment.

Denhollander has publicly detailed how Nassar abused her. But, like many others, she didn't realize what was happening right away. Not until about a year later.

"There was a visit right near the very end where I knew he crossed a line. Because there was no medical reason for what he did. That caused me to wonder, 'Is it possible?'"

Is it possible she was abused? It's a question Rachael asked herself – literally – for years. She researched the procedure for which she sought treatment, Internal Pelvic Therapy. And things didn't add up.

"Starting to realize they didn't follow protocols, didn't have informed consent, didn't wear gloves. A lot of red flags started to emerge," she said. "I actually did tell someone what happened, a coach. She was kind of my test. I thought if I could get her to believe me, maybe Larry could be stopped. When that didn't happen, it confirmed to me that nothing could be done outside of excessive media coverage."

Years later, after reading a breakthrough story from the Indianapolis Star about abuse within USA Gymnastics, Denhollander decided it was time.

"When I saw that report, I emailed them immediately, within hours. I will do whatever I can if you can make the truth come out."

A dam had broken. After Denhollander, woman after woman stepped into the light, telling similar stories of how Nassar had abused them. Sometimes they spoke out right in front of their own parents.

"It was very painful to have that confirmed," said Denhollander. "Particularly the women who said, 'I did tell. This is who I told. This is when I told.' And to have it confirmed that I was right. There were other survivors. There were other survivors and they were being silenced, deliberately, for 20 years."

But they got their chance to face Nassar during their victim impact statements.

Denhollander said that when she finally shared her victim impact statement during Larry Nassar's sentencing in Ingham County, she said she felt both fear and pain.

"My perspective has always been the entire time is there's a job to do. And I'm going to do it to the best of my ability. And I will pick up the pieces afterwards."

Today, Denhollander is an open advocate, telling her story and still fighting the institutions she believes allowed Nassar to operate—including Michigan State University where he worked for years.

"Penn State was kind of they byword for sexual assault scandal. You know how long it took them to commission an internal investigation? Six days. MSU? Seven months and 256 women speaking publicly on camera or on a national platform. Before they ever allowed to ask the AG to come in."

Denhollander is now pushing for reform at all levels: USA Gymnastics, higher education and legislatively. On Tuesday, May 8, she was in Lansing testifying before a house committee on a package of bills she says will bring Michigan from one of the worst states for sexual assault victims to one of the best.

"Not as good as we could be. But much closer to where we need to be."

Becoming a public figure has been a transition for Denhollander. The hardest part for her has been relinquishing privacy.

"It is a choice to be identified with something I never wanted to be identified by. And these details are out there forever now And it had to be done."

Despite everything, Denhollander is holding up well.

"I am very blessed to have a good support system. But it's very difficult," she said. "My husband has been incredible in giving me a safe place to grieve. But finding time to do that when you are raising three young children is challenging. So I am grateful for the support. But it is not easy. It is worth it. But it is not easy.

Denhollander now lives in Kentucky. She is expecting her fourth child in July. The package of bills she's pushing has recently passed the Michigan Senate. She says she's confident it will become law.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM