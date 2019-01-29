GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's plenty of advice out there on what you can do to protect your home from the cold temperatures, but what about your car?

First Choice Auto and Tire Goodyear store manager Paul Caouette has a few tips to keep your car running in the cold weather.

"Take a penny and stick it in the tread of the tire, and if you can see any of honest Abe's head showing, that basically tells you that you're less than two 30 seconds of an inch of remaining tread," Caouette said.

If you can, swap your tires out for snow tires.

"We want to make sure we have the right tire for the right time of year," Caouette said.

As it is, every 30 days your tires lose one to two pounds of air.

"For every 10 degrees in ambient temperature change you're going to lose one to two pounds of air as well," Caouette said.

Goodyear also offers free battery testing.

"Make sure you've got enough charging capacity in your battery to start your vehicle on a cold day," Caouette said.

You'll also want to check your wiper blades.

"You don't want the blades to stick on your windshield and freeze to the windshield," Caouette said. "A lot of times people will even take the blades and lift them off of the vehicle."

Be sure to look at your car's anti-freeze to be sure you have enough to keep your vehicle warm.

"If your coolant level drops below a certain level, you're not going to get as much heat as you normally would," Caouette said.

The best way to keep your car in working order, don't drive in these conditions if you don't have too.

"No type of vehicle at all is going to stop you from going in to a ditch if you're not driving properly," Caouette said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.