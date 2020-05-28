Hudsonville man seriously hurt when small plane crashes in Ohio

A Michigan man was seriously injured when the small plane he was piloting crashed in eastern Ohio.
Authorities say 54-year-old Paul Emaus, of Hudsonville, was alone in the Beechcraft-35-A33 when it went down around 3 p.m. Wednesday in a field near Route 40 in Cambridge.
Emaus had to be extricated from the aircraft and was being treated at a hospital for serious head injuries.
Witnesses said the single-engine plane was flying low and the engine was making a sputtering noise shortly before the crash occurred in the Guernsey County community. No one on the ground was injured in the incident.
