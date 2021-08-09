Huizenga reacts to reopening of U.S.-Canada border

The Republican congressman says he's happy with the progress. But, he disappointed the U.S. will not match the Canadian's moves.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Michigan Congressman Bill Huizenga of Zeeland has been pushing for the U.S.-Canadian border to open for some time. We spoke with him Monday about the developments, including the vaccines and the Canadian government is requiring for Americans.

NICK LAFAVE: "Do you have a problem, or are you okay with the stipulations that they're putting in place for this?"

REP. HUIZENGA: "Personally, I think if you've got the the ability to provide a negative PCR test, and in those kinds of things, we should be able to make this more seamless. But hey, the Canadians are way ahead of where the American government is. And the Biden administration literally cannot give an explanation as to why they will not even match what the Canadians are doing. And that's extremely disappointing."

LAFAVE: "And this is a bit of a hypothetical. But if this was your decision to make, how do you balance the question of as you've been pointing out, travel in commerce, with the worry about public health and safety?"

HUIZENGA: "Yeah, and here's the thing, Nick, there's no consistency. And that's what frustrates people, the rules for traveling over land are different than the rules for traveling by air. Okay, this doesn't make any sense. If this was purely about health, and about about public safety, then you would have the same rules. They don't have that. And they can't give an explanation as to why that is. So we know that we can operate in as low risk manner as possible. We know that, that death rates have plummeted. hospitalizations have have gone up in various spots, but not everywhere. And and we can we can do better than this."

The U.S. government says it will keep current border restrictions in place until at least August 21st.

