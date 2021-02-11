Hundreds lend a hand in public search for missing GVSU student

18-year-old Brendan Santo was last seen Friday October 29th.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After a week-long police search turned up nothing, the public is now going to help look for 18-year-old Brendan Santo.

The Grand Valley State University student was last seen leaving Michigan State's Yakeley Hall the night of Friday, October 29.

More than 2,000 have joined the Facebook page 'Bring Brendan Santo Home,' where a search effort was publicized. The huge showing of support has uplifted Santo's aunt, Dawn Brewer, after what has been a harrowing week.

Public helps in search for Brendan Santo 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

"I can't believe how many people have shown up," Brewer said. The search was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. A line of at least 30 people was formed before the clock hit the hour.

"We're not giving up, and we're bringing him home," she said.

The crowd was divided into small groups of people. Each mini search party was given a map and designated an area of the MSU campus to comb through, specifically looking for Santo's black Detroit Red Wings hat or his iPhone, the color of which Brewer did not know.

"You've got to look high and low," one woman said as she was lifting up branches of a bush in search of the hat. "Hopefully find something, you cant just disappear."

"They're able to cover so much more ground," Brewer said of the hundreds that came out."

Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the line to get a map and start searching was never less than 20 people deep.

"That's what we needed. More eyes, more ears to just get out there and look," Brewer said.

A tip line has been set up for anyone with information, which can be reached by calling 844-99-MSUPD.

RELATED VIDEO: Search continues for GVSU student who went missing while on trip to MSU

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.