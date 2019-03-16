GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Calvin College is hosting over 500 athletes for the Special Olympics Michigan State Basketball finals.

There are 51 teams from across the state competing in the two day tournament. The opening round games were held on Friday night.

The competition will continue on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with state titles on the line.

There are also competitive events for athletes who are unable to participate in a team setting like target pass, 10-meter dribble, spot shot and speed dribble.

