Hundreds rally at Michigan Capitol against vaccine mandates

LANSING, Mich. — Hundreds of people gathered outside the Michigan State Capitol on Friday to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Carrying signs with slogans such as "Jab or Job? Wrong!" and "Let me call my shots," the demonstrators heard speakers criticize government officials and urge their audience to contact elected representatives to express their opposition.

Ron Armstrong, president for Stand Up Michigan, one of the organizers of the rally, said they were fighting "for individuals' rights to choose — that's all — in the employment area, in the student area, in the schools, in the universities . . . or wherever else it is mandated."

