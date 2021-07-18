Hundreds turn out for meeting about housing young migrants

Warwick Living Center in Alma would be leased to Bethany Christian Services to provide housing for migrant boys until a sponsor can be found.

ALMA, Michigan — A proposal to turn a former nursing home into temporary housing for young migrants is getting a lot of attention in a central Michigan community.

About 400 people attended a public hearing Monday at Alma High School. Warwick Living Center in Alma would be leased to Bethany Christian Services to provide housing for boys until a sponsor can be found. The boys crossed the southern U.S. border without guardians and don't have legal status in this country.

The Alma Planning Commission is being asked to recommend approval of a rezoning request, which must ultimately go to the City Commission. The request was tabled until another meeting on Aug. 2.

