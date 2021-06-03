'I did not want everything to revolve around drinking' | Local fitness instructor hosts sober events in GR

The owner of Forever Young Studios is creating social events for people who are booze-free.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Staying sober in Beer City, USA, can be challenging. Grand Rapids has become known for it’s ever-expanding craft beer scene, and there’s no shortage of places to enjoy an adult beverage. But many people choose not to drink. Justin Rewa is one of those people, and he now hosts specialty events in West Michigan called Dry Sober Socials.

“My first event was in Denver where I lived for 12 years. I had recently stopped drinking, maybe two and a half years ago, and I was looking to meet more people like me. All of my friends drank. Everything we did involved drinking, and I found myself going home early on Saturday nights,” Rewa said. “I created Dry because I was tired of everything revolving around alcohol. I would go to a yoga event, and they would drink afterwards. I would go to a fitness event, and they would drink afterwards. I would go to a hike, and they would want to drink afterwards.

"I don't mind people drinking. I can go to the bar and watch a game and have a great time out with a bunch of people drinking, but I did not want everything to revolve around drinking. I know other people that are struggling with alcohol, and they don't always want to be around it either. So I wanted to create this space where we can still have fun even though we don't drink.”

Rewa, who moved back to West Michigan last year, works as a fitness instructor and is the owner of Forever Young Studios in Grand Rapids. He recently started hosting the events out of his studio, and he said more people are showing interest.

“We kind of stayed a little bit under the radar, really small at first,” Rewa said. “Our gatherings were maybe six to seven people at first, but as the (COVID-19) restrictions have lifted, we've started to build some momentum, and now we actually have events every week.”

Recent Dry Sober Social activities include hiking, a “beach day” in Grand Haven and group yoga. The group will meet again this Friday at 7 p.m. for an evening of dancing, plus plenty of non-alcoholic drinks, including craft zero-proof cocktails, beer, and wine. A “Paint and Sip” is scheduled for next Friday at DAAC.

To learn more, visit the Dry Sober Social Facebook, Instagram, or Meetup page.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.