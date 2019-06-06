GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two break-ins occurred on the west side of Grand Rapids in less than a day, and one was at knifepoint.

The first happened in the 300 block of Sunset Avenue. The other was near a home at the intersection of Bridge Street and Graham Road.

"He came in through here and I was working in my studio on the third floor," west side resident Jeremy Hoekstra said.

It happened around 10:30 on Wednesday morning. Hoekstra's back door was open, and a man with a white bandanna over his face had come inside Hoekstra's home.

"He took a couple of laptops, an iPad and some jewelry," Hoekstra said.

Eventually, the intruder came upstairs where Hoekstra was working on some music.

"I literally turned and looked and there was a dude standing there with a knife saying, 'give me the money, where's the money,'" Hoekstra said. "I was like, 'we don't have any money, we don't keep any cash in the house.' He took my credit cards and my phone."

The man demanded Hoekstra's laptop in addition to the other items he had taken.

"He's like 'give me the computer,' and I'm like 'dude this is my life, this is my music, is there any way I can keep the computer,' and he said 'yeah, I'll let you have that,'" Hoekstra said.

The man ordered Hoekstra back downstairs, still demanding the cash.

"'Where's the cash, where's the safe with the cash' and I'm like 'dude, we don't have a safe with cash,'" Hoekstra said. "He had me lay down in the dining room and before he left, he said, 'I want to say something.' He's like, 'I want you to know that I'm sorry, that I'm in a tight spot and I just need some money and I need to live.'"

Hoekstra offered to help him.

"He said 'it's too late, I'm in it too deep, the police are going to get involved.'"

The man eventually took off.

"As crazy as it sounds, my wife and I have been going through our own financial struggles with her needing neurosurgery and insurance not paying for it, and I feel the stress of what it's like to not have money or to need money," Hoekstra said. "Don't get me wrong, I'm really angry that I was violated and that's going to live with me and I'm going to have work through that. But at the end of the day, we're not that different, but you made a choice that I wouldn't have made. Having financial struggles is real and it does crazy things to people and I totally get that."

Around 2:30 a.m. this morning, about a quarter of a mile away from Hoekstra, a woman came home from work. She was in her living room winding down before bed when she heard banging in the kitchen.

She knew everyone in her home was already asleep, so she slowly walked into the kitchen and found her window screen on her floor.

"The screen was pushed out of the window and laying on the floor and everything had fallen off the window sill and into the sink," the woman said. "I'm so grateful that he didn't get inside, and I'm grateful I wasn't the only one home. Never think that it can't happen to you because obviously, it can."

Police have been notified about both incidents and are investigating but so far, they have no suspects.

