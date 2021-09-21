'I hear you': Kent Co. Health Officer responds to onslaught of public reaction to masking order in schools

In an August email to the Kent Co. Commissioners, Adam London shared his frustration with the pandemic, but believes it is his duty to issue public health orders.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the wake of the Kent County public health order that requires students and staff to mask up in pre-K through 6th-grade indoor settings, the County's health officer is responding to the onslaught of public comments.

On Aug. 26, hundreds of concerned parents attended a listening session at DeVos Place to share their opinions on the public health order.

The public comment lasted for more than six hours. Kent County Health Officer Dr. Adam London said he has reviewed those comments and read thousands of emails, but he can't respond to everyone.

"We all desperately want to be past COVID-19 and live in a world without public health orders, without quarantine, without canceled events, without full hospitals, and without illness and death. Please understand that I hear you," Dr. London said in a recorded statement.

13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained an email through a public records request that Dr. London sent to Kent County Commissioners two days after he announced the mask mandate in schools.

Dr. London stated his frustration about personal attacks on his character and even shared that he was almost run off the road by an angry woman recently.

Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Mandy Bolter denounced threats of violence against community members or county staff in a statement Tuesday afternoon:

"As a large and diverse County, we will not agree on every issue. However, we are one community and we should hold ourselves to the highest standard of public discourse. Threats of violence against any resident or County employee is, without question, unacceptable and should be immediately reported to the proper authorities."

