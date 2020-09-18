Grand Rapids woman opens dream salon despite pandemic setback

Shanae Gooch had her plans delayed by months due to the pandemic, but it didn't dissuade her.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Sitting in her recently opened salon on the southeast side of Grand Rapids, Shanae Gooch says it still doesn't feel real.

"It's really hard to explain. I just can't believe like everything that I wrote down, the plan like just to see it happen— it's amazing," said Shanae Gooch.

Gooch spent over a decade working in the health care industry as a certified nursing assistant. From working doubles to missing out on moments with her husband and their blended family of 10 kids, she grew tired.

"I love taking care of people, helping people that's just my character, so I enjoyed it. But, after so long I got burned out," Gooch said Thursday.

After leaving her job as CNA, Gooch enrolled in an esthetician program, knowing she wanted to find a way to continue working with people. She went into the program with a plan for starting her own business after graduation.

"I know what I stand for I knew how I wanted it to look. And I just couldn't see myself trying to go get a job somewhere. People thought I was crazy," she said.

Many people advised her otherwise and some even questioned if she'd be able to make it through school, but she persisted.

"Being a mom and a wife and going to school Monday through Friday, a lot of people felt like I wasn't gonna make it through. And I did, it was hard, but I did it," she said.

Gooch's salon S. Nicole Esthetics at 613 Fuller Avenue SE had its grand opening last month. Gooch said the support has been shocking in the time since. COVID-19 had set her opening date back by months, and even once salons were able to reopen she got put on a wait list for an inspection.

"It was hard, but it was worth the wait," she said.

The salon is made up of Gooch and three other independent contractors, offering everything from nails to facials. Gooch, who grew up on the southeast side of town, said opening a salon in the area was important to her.

"It's totally different from how I grew up, so that makes me feel good that I'm bringing something positive into this area," she said.

Her advice to anyone looking to make a career change and follow what's on their heart: "Do it. Don't think about it too long. Put the plan in place, and do it."

