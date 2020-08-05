Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23 while jogging through a south Georgia neighborhood.

National outcry intensified this week after cellphone video of the killing was published. Lawyers for the Arbery family says it shows two white men pursuing the 25-year-old black man. On Thursday, May 5, father and son Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested and charged with murdering Arbery.

This all came to a head the week of Arbery's birthday. He would have turned 26 on Friday, May 8. In honor of this, a social media campaign is encouraging people to run or walk 2.23 miles on Friday dedicated to Arbery.

The "I Run With Maud" Facebook page has more than 65,000 likes, and its post about Friday's run has been shared 16,000 times.

In Grand Rapids, the run carried particular significance for Omar Waller who, like Arbery, is also 26 years old, from Georgia and regularly goes running.

"It just really hit home because it really could have been me," said Waller.

Like for many, participating in I Run With Maud was a symbolic thing for Waller, and a way to show solidarity.

"It was a good moment of unity," he said. "But it definitely doesn't really do much to help with the anger, and the pain and the hatred that it's easy to feel when these events happen and continue to happen."

Waller said even though Ahmaud's death and why it happened causes a lot of pain, he said he does his best to stay positive and "focus on the fact that a majority of people are good."

The I Run With Maud Facebook page was filled with posts Friday of people across the country sharing their runs, and the hashtag has thousands of posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The same day, both McMichaels had their first court appearance where they were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. A judge did not set bond for either of them.

