ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County middle school was evacuated and checked by law enforcement following a bomb threat.

The threat was found written on a stall door in the Hopkins Middle School boy's bathroom, and it said "I will bomb da school."

The school was immediately evacuated, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office said, and law enforcement responded. The building was cleared by 2:20 p.m.

Police said there was no reason to believe the threat was viable, but they took precautions to protect the students.

"These types of threats will not be tolerated," the sheriff's office said because threats disrupt the school day and can cause emotional distress to students.

The Hopkins school district and the sheriff's office are working to figure out who wrote the statement, and police said they will prosecute.

A reward leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the threat is available through Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

