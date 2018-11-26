GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - The former director of the Macatawa Area Express will spend some time in jail after she embezzled thousands of dollars from the Ottawa County bus transit system. Linda LeFebre pleaded guilty to the crime last month.

"She did hold a position of authority and trust in our community which was violated," Ottawa County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney JoEllen Haas told the courtroom on Monday.

After multiple investigations LeFebre was charged with embezzlement earlier this year. The Ottawa County woman eventually admitted to overpaying herself more than $32,000. She also bought gifts for her family like wheel covers, headphones, and hubcaps on her company card.

"I apologize to the Macatawa Area Express and to the community for destroying the trust they placed in me," LeFebre said at her sentencing.

LeFebre took responsibility for her actions as it was announced she already paid the more than $44,000 in restitution.

But it wasn't enough.

Despite the recommendation for probation for LeFebre, Judge Karen Miedema was not having it.

"One of the letters describes you as a giving person. However when you look at how many times this occurred over a long period of time, you're also a taking person," Judge Miedema said.

"You took what does not belong to you and in a series of selfish decisions."

LeFebre was sentenced to two years of probation and 180 days of jail time. She was granted work release if it was approved by the jail.

In LeFebre's final statement, she told the court she did land another job and was working to be a much more honest person.

"I also would like apologize to my family for the embarrassment and the financial hardship that I've brought to them. I will live with the guilt for what I've done forever and that weighs heavily on me," LeFebre said.

