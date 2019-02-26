GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Grand Rapids Interim Police Chief, activist groups and protesters attended Tuesday's City Commission meeting in Grand Rapids, following the ACLU's release of documents that contradict the police department's statements about a U.S. citizen who was detained by ICE.

Interim Police Chief David Kiddle spoke first at the meeting to explain how Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, a 27-year-old U.S. citizen and veteran, was turned over to ICE by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

At the city commission meeting, Kiddle also said that the department had also published its internal investigation on the city's website. The investigation shows that Cpt. Curt Vanderkooi of the GRPD initially contacted immigration officials regarding Ramos-Gomez. However, the investigation exonerates Vanderkooi because Ramos-Gomez's actions met the criteria for possible terrorism.

Ramos-Gomez was arrested by Grand Rapids Police officers on Nov. 21 after police said he damaged a fire alarm at a Grand Rapids hospital and trespassed on the helipad. He was then handed over to ICE and detained for three days.

"In the interest of public safety and because there was a risk to federal airspace, we were in contact with federal authorities," said Kiddle on Tuesday night.

The internal investigation shows that the officers who arrested Ramos-Gomez found a U.S. passport in his belongings, and it was later tagged as evidence.

Kiddle said on Tuesday that Vanderkooi was off-duty when he contacted immigration officials, and he did not communicate with the department before doing so.

"Due to this lack of communication, he did not know that Mr. Ramos-Gomez was in possession of a U.S. passport at the time of his arrest or the fact that he was a U.S. military veteran," said Kiddle.

The internal investigation also shows that a major crime investigator interviewed Ramos-Gomez and determined that his actions were most likely the result of his PTSD and not of terrorism. He communicated that with the FBI.

However, because Vanderkooi was unaware of that, his communications with ICE continued and resulted in Ramos-Gomez being detained. In those emails, Vanderkooi used "Spectrum Helicopter Pad Loco" as a subject line, and he said "It is not clear what mad intent was involved in this breach of hospital security."

Kiddle said at the city commission meeting that Vanderkooi used unprofessional language when he contacted ICE, and he was reprimanded for that. The police chief read out this statement from Vanderkooi:

"It was not my intent to disrespect Mr. Ramos-Gomez or offend anyone in anyway. My decision to use unprofessional language is something I regret. I am sorry for any hurt this has caused Mr. Ramos-Gomez and our community."

Kiddle emphasized to the room at the city commission meeting that Vanderkooi's language "does not represent the culture of our police department." Some people in the room responded with laughter.

"We cannot speak to how ICE came to the conclusion that he was not a citizen," said Kiddle.

Officials with ICE said in a written statement that Ramos-Gomez told them that he was in the country illegally, but when they found out his immigration status he was released from the detention center in Calhoun County.

When Kiddle was done speaking, Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said that the city commission meeting would continue with its agenda before people attending the meeting could speak.

In response, protesters started chanting, "Cops and ICE go hand-in-hand!" and "Let us speak!"

It took city officials about 10 minutes to go through their planned agenda. Members of the community spoke for more than an hour, and the majority of them responded to the GRPD/ICE situation.

Members of the community and activist groups called on the city to fire Vanderkooi and for the city to terminate its contract with ICE.

"I am commenting to demand that the city of Grand Rapids fire Captain Curt Vanderkooi and immediately end Grand Rapids Police Department's cooperation with ICE, cease all use of city resources for ICE, and be a part of the licenses for all campaign," said Elena Gormley, one person who gave public comment.

Others said that the police department was racially profiling.

"Police officer Vanderkooi displayed his racial bias and bias against those with mental health. He should be fired," said Justin Barr

After hearing from many people attending the city commission meeting, Amy Carpenter, a volunteer with Movimiento Cosecha GR spoke to the city commission. Carpenter also called on Vanderkooi to be fired.

"Furthermore, we need you, in order to build trust again to stop all GRPD cooperation with ICE," she said. Carpenter then read a resolution from Movimiento Cosecha GR and GR Rapid Response to ICE in which they asked for the city to end its relationship with ICE and join the driver's licenses for all campaign.

When Carpenter was done speaking, she called on members of the activist group to speak up and they started chanting again, "ICE and cops go hand-in-hand."

Bliss tried to get the group to give other people the opportunity to share public comment, but after making several attempts to quiet the crowd, she ended the city commission meeting early.

"We have to adjourn, I'm sorry," said Bliss. "We're not going to be able to finish the meeting."

Watch the whole city commission meeting here:

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

