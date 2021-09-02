Man detained by ICE dies in Calhoun County Jail

Authorities said the death appears to have resulted from natural causes, not related to COVID-19.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 58-year-old man died last week while in custody at the Calhoun County Jail.

According to a press release, Jesse Jermone Dean Jr. died on Feb. 5 at 11:38 a.m. Emergency medical officials says his death was caused by a medical emergency.

Dean had been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Dec. 31, 2020 and held at the Calhoun County jail.

His death appears to have resulted from natural causes, not related to COVID-19, however, an autopsy will be performed by the Calhoun County Medical Examiner.

His death is being investigated by the Michigan State Police, which the sheriff's office said is protocol for situations like this.

This is a developing story.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.