HART, Mich. — (Oceana County Press) Several officers from the US Department of Homeland Security and ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) were in Oceana County Monday, June 24, but it has not been confirmed if anyone has been detained for illegal immigration status.

The federal officers’ local presence comes on the heels of President Trump’s suspension two days ago of his plan to deport “millions” of undocumented immigrants that was slated to begin Sunday.

Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said he received “a very brief update” late Sunday night that there were going to be several vehicles in the area. “I was told they would have several homeland security and ICE officers,” Mast said.

No other information beyond that was shared, he said. “They didn’t specify for how long” the federal officers would be in the area or even if they were conducting immigration raids.

Mast said no detainees have been brought to the Oceana County Jail.

“Detainees don’t come here unless there is a criminal warrant or if they violate Michigan law while coming into contact with a federal officer,” he said.

Several people have been posting photos on Facebook of gray Ford 150 pickup trucks in the Hart and Shelby area that are not marked with ICE or homeland security identification, claiming they are the vehicles being used by the federal officers. Some Facebook posts are claiming that immigration raids have been conducted, but that has not been officially confirmed.

The social media stir has caused the sheriff to receive several calls from community members, he said.

