If Roe is overturned, Michigan has abortion ban on the books

It's unclear whether the 1931 law automatically would take effect if the landmark case is reversed.

The Supreme Court’s decision to let a Texas ban on most abortions remain in force — for now — is prompting warnings and cheers from advocates who note Michigan still has a 90-year-old ban on the books if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Democrats’ attempts to repeal the 1931 law have been blocked in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

An option on both sides could be to organize a ballot initiative, though it's too early to say because of uncertainty over what the justices will do.

