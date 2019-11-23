BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- An Illinois woman was injured in a crash that occurred Saturday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Tyler Street.

An 81-year-old Allendale woman was driving east on Tyler and did not stop at the stop sign at 72nd Avenue. Her vehicle entered the intersection and struck a southbound vehicle — driven by a 62-year-old woman from Illinois — which overturned in a field on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The Illinois woman was not pinned in but was taken to the hospital by Life ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.