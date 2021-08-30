'IllumiZoo' returns to John Ball Zoo on Friday

Starting this Friday, visitors can take a stroll through an illuminated John Ball Zoo.

As fall draws near, John Ball Zoo is preparing to launch its after-hours interactive walking tour.

IllumiZoo returns Friday, Sept. 3, offering guests the opportunity to walk through the park's landscape that is drenched with lighting and unique sounds.

Organizers said the theme this year is IllumiZoo Wild Hues, which is a homage to the many "hues" of species throughout the world.

The outdoor nighttime journey tells a story through the lighting and sound displays.

The animals won't be on display during the events.

After Friday's kickoff, the event runs every Wednesday through Sunday evening, Nov. 3 through Nov. 14.

General admission costs $20 for adults and $13 for kids.

The zoo is recommending guests reserve their timed tickets ahead of time so they can guarantee their preferred date and time to enjoy the walkthrough.

You can get tickets and learn more about the event here.

