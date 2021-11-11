Grand Haven superintendent gets CDL to help drive buses amid driver shortage

"We're here for kids, we want the best for them,” said Superintendent Andrew Ingall about filling in for bus drivers.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Employee shortages are hitting every industry, including school transportation. Just this week, Newaygo Public Schools announced that classes would be canceled for five days partially due to bus driver shortages.

Grand Haven Public Schools is not exempt from these shortages.

Superintendent Andrew Ingall says some bus drivers are out with illnesses, including COVID-19. To make up for these shortages, Ingall has been filling in.

He earned his Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) last winter and has begun driving bus routes in order to help the district, including some special education routes and driving sports teams to games.

Ingall says that helping out is something that any school employee would do, and that every employee in the school’s Transportation Office was filling in for bus drivers on Thursday.

“I know that school people across the board have that mentality, they're going to pitch in and do whatever it takes to get our kids where they need to be to make sure they get what they need in school every day,” Ingall said. “That's what educators are about. We're here for kids, we want the best for them.”

Ingall said hitting the streets to help Grand Haven students has been a good experience for him.

“I'm happy to help out,” he said. “It's fun to walk in those shoes and understand what our drivers and families experience.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.