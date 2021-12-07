Incident at Ottawa Hills High School brings police presence

A school basketball game was called with two seconds left due to several fights breaking out in the stands.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Multiple Grand Rapids Police Department officers are on the scene at Ottawa Hills High School.

A press conference is set to begin soon near the area.

Police say if you are planning to pick up students after the basketball game, you should meet them at the Immaculate Heart of Mary church parking lot on Burton and Rosewood SE. You are asked to approach from the east to avoid closed roads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

