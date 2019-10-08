WATERVLIET, Mich. — An infant and the driver of a Chevy Malibu were both injured in a chain reaction crash in Berrien County Friday evening.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the scene on I-94 near the county line in Watervilet Township around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found six cars involved in the crash.

Traffic was stopped and backed up for road construction going back about 5 miles, the sheriff's office said. Once arriving to the scene, police found an unresponsive Paw Paw man, who was driving the Chevy Malibu, and an infant passenger who was unresponsive.

Both of the victims were taken to Bronson Hospital.

Investigators found the driver of the Malibu did not see that traffic had stopped and crashed into a Hyundai Sonata, which projected forward striking a Honda Civic. That car then was thrown forward and hit a Dodge Caravan. A Hyundai Tuscan that did not see the traffic crashed into the Malibu from behind.

In total, six cars were involved, the sheriff's office said. No one else received serious injuries.

Saturday, a spokesperson for Bronson Hosptial said the infant had regained consciousness and is doing well. The driver is still unconscious and is in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation and it is unknown at this time if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

