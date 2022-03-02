School bus rolls over on US-127, police say numerous injuries possible

No fatalities are reported, but police are still attempting to verify the number of students injured and the extent of their injuries.

ITHACA, Mich. — A bus carrying the Ithaca Public Schools ski club crashed and rolled over, the Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post said.

The crash happened on Northbound US-127 at M-46 on Wednesday afternoon. No fatalities are reported, but police are still attempting to verify the number of students injured and the extent of their injuries.

Students who did not need medical attention were transported to Shepherd High School where parents could pick them up. Northbound US-127 remains closed to traffic while police are investigating.

Parents of students who were injured were contacted by authorities at the crash site.

