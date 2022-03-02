x
School bus rolls over on US-127, police say numerous injuries possible

No fatalities are reported, but police are still attempting to verify the number of students injured and the extent of their injuries.
Credit: Michigan State Police

ITHACA, Mich. — A bus carrying the Ithaca Public Schools ski club crashed and rolled over, the Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post said.

The crash happened on Northbound US-127 at M-46 on Wednesday afternoon. No fatalities are reported, but police are still attempting to verify the number of students injured and the extent of their injuries.

Credit: Michigan State Police

Students who did not need medical attention were transported to Shepherd High School where parents could pick them up. Northbound US-127 remains closed to traffic while police are investigating.

Parents of students who were injured were contacted by authorities at the crash site.

Credit: Michigan State Police

