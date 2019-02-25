HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Social media influencers are all around us. We know what they wear, what they eat and how they live their life. West Michigan is home to a handful of social media celebrities. Among them is Abby Hoppen-Albers.

Abby is a wife, mother, entrepreneur and full-time employee. When she’s not caring for her 18-month-old son Otto, working full time at J&H Family Stores alongside her husband or running The Found Cottage in Hudsonville, which she owns with her two best friends, Abby can be found blogging to her thousands of followers.

Abby boasts 25,200 Instagram followers, 10,000 Pinterest followers and 15,000 followers who read her blog monthly.

“I hate the word follower. I like to call them friends,” Abby said.

The blogger got her start through writing, saying she needed an outlet for creative release.

“I was always in a role career-wise, where I had to be very calculated in my writing: a lot of press releases, website content. And I love to write without the constrictions, so I wrote a lot about what I was wearing for the day and what hair product I liked,” Abby said.

She holds several endorsements with companies like HelloFresh, TRESemme and Summer Infant.

“I get hired by a couple companies, but I only accept jobs of products that I actually use and like. So it’s been kind of fun to be able to share and promote things that I genuinely find value in and be able to talk about those with people from Georgia to California to Texas to my friends who live in Allegan,” Abby said.

However, the blogger said she keeps her sponsorships at a minimum.

“It could be a small mention for a couple of bucks or it could a fully dedicated blog post for a couple hundred. It’s not a huge source of my income. There’s a level of authenticity where I don’t want to seem like a billboard all the time.”

She said one of her biggest career achievements was her home landing the cover of Country Living’s 2017 Christmas edition, and the best part about her social media stardom is getting to meet new people and try new adventures. The hardest part? Social media trolls.

“Every now and then, someone behind a computer screen says something hurtful and you have to navigate through that,” Abby said.

However, Abby added that 99 percent of her followers are supportive and have rallied around her son Otto through his medical journey.

“He was born with a congenital heart defect, and so we’ve been navigating that journey. I’ve been sharing a lot about that on my blog and Instagram.”

The hashtag, "TeamOtto,” has racked up thousands of likes on one picture of the family alone.

Abby says she tries to pass that positivity along and has words or wisdom for aspiring influencers.

“You have to know your limits and you have to protect your heart and you have to protect your head… Just do it. Done is always better than perfect,” Abby said.

