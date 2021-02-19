Inspired by his father's death, man graduates paramedic program

Making the 911 calls himself, he became inspired to make a career change.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In February 2017, Zack Jahnke's father, Tom, died after dealing with a variety of health conditions.

"When he got sick, there were several times we had to call an ambulance when he needed help," says Jahnke.

"It was very interesting to see their work and the care they provide," Jahnke says. "I want to help people like my dad."

Now, after 17 long months of training, Jahnke gets to do what he's wanted for so long. Help others going through what he and his family did by becoming a paramedic with Life EMS. The experience of losing his father is what fuels Jahnke as a newly graduated paramedic.

"It makes me really proud to do what I do," he says.

And over the last 17 months of the program, his instructors see that passion too.

"It definitely comes out in his patient care," says Matt Hapner, education coordinator at Life EMS. "He is very empathetic."

And even though his dad couldn't be at the ceremony, Jahnke knows somewhere, he's smiling.

"I think he'd be very proud of me," says Jahnke. "I know he would want to be here and I know he's here in spirit."

