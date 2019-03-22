MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The Montcalm County Sheriff's Office says an independent investigation into the death of a 34-year-old inmate has concluded and found no policy violations.

Amber Lynae Bills, from Big Rapids, had been booked into the Montcalm County Jail on Dec. 22, on contempt of court charges and a driving while suspended charge. Bills had experienced stomach pains, according to jail staff, and the nurse had examined her multiple times. Bills reportedly told the jail nurse she was experiencing withdrawals from methamphetamine. She was moved to a cell where she could be kept under observation for two days and provided with Librium, a medication used to treat withdrawals. On Dec. 30, jail staff found Bills unresponsive in her cell and could not be revived by CPR.

An autopsy ruled that Bills died of natural causes. The independent investigation, done by the Michigan Sheriff's Association MISSION team, found that there was no wrongdoing or crimes committed on behalf of the jail.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.

Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.