Investigation underway for inmate found dead at Berrien County Jail

The man was identified as 42-year-old David Cortez Wright of Benton Harbor. Police say he had previous medical conditions.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Around 8:55 Saturday morning, a male inmate was found dead at Berrien County Jail.

The man was housed by himself in the medical wing, the Berrien County Sheriff's Office says.

The man was identified as 42-year-old David Cortez Wright of Benton Harbor.

The Michigan State Police and the WMed Medical Examiner's Office were requested to investigate the situation "out of an abundance of caution," police say.

