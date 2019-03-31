GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man is suffering "very minor" injures after being shot early Sunday morning, according to Grand Rapids Police.

The victim was shot just before 3 a.m. on March 31 on Oakdale Street, just south of Oakhill Cemetery, police said.

He suffered only minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police say they have not yet made any arrests in connection to the shooting and will continue to investigate the situation.

This is the third shooting in four days that has left someone injured in Grand Rapids.

RELATED: Grand Rapids shooting puts one in the hospital

RELATED: Police investigate shooting on Grand Rapids' West side

Anyone with more information is encourage to call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.