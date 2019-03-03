GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was injured in a shooting at a Marathon gas station on Grand Rapids' Southeast side.

According to dispatchers with the Grand Rapids Police Department, the reports of the shooting came in around 4:20 p.m. Sunday. It happened at the gas station located at 1405 Burton St SE.

The individual shot suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay. No one else was injured in the incident.

Police are still investigating the shooting, but have not taken anyone into custody just yet.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

