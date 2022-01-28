CMU admissions director no longer works for university following scholarship controversy

After a 13OYS investigation, CMU awarded 58 students the amount equal to a full-tuition scholarship following a messaging error.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — The woman at the helm of admissions at Central Michigan University is no longer employed by the college following a 13 ON YOUR SIDE investigation into a scholarship messaging error.

CMU says Lee Furbeck, Executive Director of Admissions, is no longer working there, and would not reveal any other details as the university does not comment on personnel issues.

Vice President of Student Recruitment and Retention Jennifer Dehaemers has taken over the responsibilities of the executive director of admissions.

Earlier this month, some incoming students accessing an online portal were wrongly informed they had been awarded the Centralis Scholarship, or a full-ride scholarship.

The next day the school sent the students a message notifying them of the mistake. The University claimed there was a messaging technology testing error.

After 13 ON YOUR SIDE reported on one hopeful student who was "torn apart" by the mistake, Central Michigan has chosen to award all 58 students who saw the erroneous message with an amount equal to a full-tuition scholarship.

The amount is the same as the Centralis Scholarship, except it doesn't include room and board.

Tuition for US residents at CMU costs $12,750 per year, so the fix may cost an estimated $2.9 million.

Furbeck had been the executive director of admissions at CMU since January 2019.

