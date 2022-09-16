How to watch West Michigan news on Monday morning during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Monday morning, national coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take over the airwaves. There are ways you can still watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE mornings.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When national coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral begins Monday morning, you can still find out what's happening in West Michigan.

13 is ON YOUR SIDE.

On TV, we will cut to national coverage of the funeral, but we will continue our morning news on our website, our mobile news app and 13+, our new, free 24/7 streaming channel on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

On 13+, you can watch your regular 13 ON YOUR SIDE news live or on-demand. You’ll always find the latest weather forecast, plus new shows, extended coverage and more for FREE.

Stream our best content, catch up on things you've missed, and see all that West Michigan has to offer.

Start watching 13+ today:

Go to the app store on your Roku or Amazon Fire TV device Search for "13 ON YOUR SIDE" Select and download the free 13+ app Start watching!

After you open the 13+ app, you will see a homepage that includes a livestream of the current newscast or a replay of the most recent newscast. The homepage also includes 13 ON YOUR SIDE specials and the top news stories from across the country.

Visit different category menus such as "News" and "Sports" to find more content you want to watch.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.