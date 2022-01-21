Michigan State Police raising awareness about missing children; want children to also be involved

The goal is twofold: inform parents and guardians and connect with kids by having them participate in the 2022 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Right now, data shows there are more than 900 missing children in Michigan.

Michigan State Police is looking to cut that number down by raising awareness about the severity of this issue. The goal is twofold: inform parents and guardians and connect with kids by having them participate in the 2022 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest.

MSP said parents should keep an open dialogue with their children. So, if they are experiencing any issues, they will feel comfortable about talking about what's wrong. Additionally, parents should monitor their children's devices to make sure they know who their children are communicating with and searching on the web.

Jolene Hardesty with the Michigan State Police said there's a myth about when you should report your child is missing. Some people believe you must wait 24hrs, but that's not necessarily the case.

"So, there's no real timeline I could give a parent or guardian," Hardesty said. "If your child is missing at any point report them right away. Obviously, we do put on our website tips for what happens if your child goes missing: we want to stay calm. Think clear-headed. Check the closets. Underneath the beds. Basements. Neighbor's, sheds, treehouses check the area but notify the police as soon as you can."

The second part of this is the drawing competition. The Michigan State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse is inviting fifth-grade students statewide to participate in the 2022 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The annual contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety while discussing the issue of missing and/or exploited children.

Michigan’s winning artist will have a shot at the national contest, which includes a free trip to Washington D.C. and their artwork featured as the National Missing Children’s Day poster. The 2018 national winner was a Michigan student from Clinton Township.

Contest rules are as follows:

Applicants must be in the fifth grade.

Original artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home” and the phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.

Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.

The finished poster must measure 8½ x 14 inches.

The poster must be submitted with a completed application, which includes a description of the artwork and a brief biography of the artist, either written or typed. Submissions are due to be postmarked by January 28, 2022, and must be mailed to:

Michigan State Police

Missing Children’s Clearinghouse

Attn: Ms. Jolene Hardesty

7150 Harris Drive

Dimondale, MI 48821

