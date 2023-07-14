Stuff the Bus | 13 ON YOUR SIDE partners with Heart of West Michigan United Way

Help 13 ON YOUR SIDE Stuff the Bus by collecting school supplies for Kent County Schools where the need is the greatest.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Heart of West Michigan United Way and 13 ON YOUR SIDE have joined forces to present Stuff the Bus. The campaign is an effort to collect school supplies for Kent County schools where the identified need is greatest.

From July 17-August 8, participating companies will hold internal school supply drives.

On August 9, 2023, 13 ON YOUR SIDE will do a 13-hour blitz (7 a.m. - 8 p.m.) inviting the public to help us fill a bus with school supplies in the WZZM parking lot.

There will be live news and weather reports throughout the day on Aug. 9 encouraging people to use the drive-through drop-off.

Here are the items that are most needed:

SCHOOL SUPPLIES

• Backpacks • Spiral notebooks • Pocket folders • Pencils and erasers • Crayons • Colored markers • Colored pencils • Highlighters • Scissors • Headphones/Earbuds • Pens • Glue sticks • Calculators*

CLASSROOM SUPPLIES

• Quart & gallon storage bags • Tissues • Hand sanitizer • Antibacterial wipes • Paper towels • Printer paper • Dry erase markers

*Gently used/like new calculators are acceptable. All other supplies must be new.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.