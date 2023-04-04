One Year Later | The Killing of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Example video title will go here for this video

How did we get here? What has changed inside our city and our communities? How can we continue to heal and make positive changes? And where do we go next?

How Did We Get Here?

Warning: some of the contents below may not be suitable for all audiences. Reader discretion is advised.

But before we move forward, let us show you how we got here.

We sat down with Patrick Lyoya's family, city leaders, those who spent months making their voices heard and Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom to look at what has been done.

Since then, a lot has changed within the community and the way the city looks at policing.

It's been one year since the death of Patrick Lyoya at the hands of a Grand Rapids Police Officer.

A Timeline of Events :

At 8:11 a.m. on April 4, 2022, a Grand Rapids Police officer pulled over a tan Nissan Altima near the intersection of Griggs and Nelson SE.

Christopher Schurr pulled Patrick Lyoya over, who was driving with a friend in the passenger seat. Lyoya was a 26-year-old refugee from the Congo.

Lyoya got out of his vehicle and disregarded the officer's commands. After a brief physical struggle and fight over the officer's taser, Schurr shot Lyoya in the back of the head.

This begins a nearly 3-minute (2:38 exactly) struggle between the two, ending with Officer Schurr shooting Lyoya in the back of the head.

That same day, the investigation is turned over to Michigan State Police. City leaders gather to tell the public what had happened.

A little more than a week later on April 13, the dashcam, bodycam and video shot by Patrick's passenger in the car are released to the public.

Patrick Lyoya police shooting video from all angles

But for many, it's not enough. People took to the streets of Grand Rapids to make their voices heard.

Nearly 3 weeks after his death, on April 22, 2022, Patrick Lyoya was laid to rest alongside his family, friends, community, and civil rights leaders.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, a nationally known civil rights leader, pastor, and talk show host, gave the eulogy at Lyoya's funeral.

“Is this Michigan.. the Michigan that just not long ago you failed to convict men that threatened to kidnap the governor. Now you’re going to protect the name of a policeman that shot somebody in the back of the head? Is this Michigan 2022 or Mississippi 1952,” Sharpton said during the funeral inside the Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids.

Not only were there calls for justice made at the funeral, but others spoke about what Patrick Lyoya meant to them and the community.

“He was a brother. He was a son. He was a friend,” said Bethlehem Shekanena. “He was a hard-working American. He was a proud Congolese man who cared for his family and cared for those around him.”

Shekanena said America is supposed to be the land of the free and a welcoming place for all, but that did not ring true after Lyoya was gunned down in Grand Rapids.

Fast forward to April 27, 2022, Grand Rapids City Commission meetings flooded with community members demanding the officer's name be released and charges be brought forward.

It would take weeks of public pressure for GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom, who was just over a month into his role as chief, to publicly identify Christopher Schurr as the officer involved in Patrick's death.

Schurr, who had been with the department since 2015, was later charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick on June 9, 2022, and fired from the force just one week later.

The NAACP Grand Rapids branch agreed with the decision to charge the officer, and shared this statement:

"There have been too many incidents where people of color have been killed at the hands of law enforcement, whose top priority should be to protect and serve all citizens. Although this is a step in the right direction, we hope that all involved in this next phase will operate without bias and ultimately, Officer Christopher Schurr will be convicted for his heinous actions."

The Lyoya family filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city and the police department in December 2022.