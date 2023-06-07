Watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE for free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and on your phone

Here's how you can get the latest West Michigan news, weather and sports from 13 ON YOUR SIDE from your preferred streaming device.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The free 13+ app is available wherever you are and allows you to stream live news, weather and sports on your preferred device. This includes live broadcasts, and live events like news conferences and breaking news.

The 13+ app is available for Roku and Fire TV, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices.

HOW TO ADD THE 13+ TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching the Roku homepage and type in "13 On Your Side News."

Fire TV: Search for "13 On Your Side News" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

GET THE 13 ON YOUR SIDE APP ON YOUR PHONE

Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE News app: iOS | Android

Tap the "settings" gear in the upper-right corner to turn on notifications. You can customize your alerts and get the news you're interested in.

WATCH 13 ON YOUR SIDE ONLINE

You can watch newscasts as they air through a livestream on your desktop or mobile device.

Open your preferred browser and enter 13ONYOURSIDE.com/watch into the address bar. Watch live or replay the most recent newscast.

LIVE NEWSCAST SCHEDULE

Monday - Friday

13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings - 4:30 a.m.

13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 5 - 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.

13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 - 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

13 ON YOUR SIDE News at Noon - Noon to 12:30 p.m.

13 ON YOUR SIDE News at 5 - 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

13 ON YOUR SIDE News at 5:30 - 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

13 ON YOUR SIDE News at 6 - 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

13 ON YOUR SIDE Late Night - 11 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday

13 ON YOUR SIDE Weekend Morning - 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

13 ON YOUR SIDE Weekend Evenings - 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

13 ON YOUR SIDE Weekend Late Night - 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday

13 ON YOUR SIDE Weekend Mornings - 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

13 ON YOUR SIDE Weekend Mornings at 9 - 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

13 ON YOUR SIDE Weekend Late Night - 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS

