WZZM celebrates 60 years in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Nov. 1, 1962, WZZM-TV signed on to the airwaves for the first time in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The original studio of the station was located in downtown Grand Rapids in what is now a ballroom in the Amway Grand Hotel. About 9 years later, the station moved its operation to where we are now in Walker.

13 ON YOUR SIDE thanks West Michigan for its continued viewership and support as we celebrate 60 years.

