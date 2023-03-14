13-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car in Wyoming

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a car Tuesday morning in the area of 44th Street SW and Byron Center Ave SW.

WYOMING, Mich. — A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Wyoming Tuesday morning.

Wyoming Police say the crash happened around 6:55 a.m. near the area of 44th Street SW and Byron Center Ave SW.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the boy with serious injuries. The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

Police believe the boy was walking in the road when he was hit by the car. The driver of the car that struck the boy was cooperative with police after the crash.

The crash occurred minutes after a pedestrian crash that killed a 67-year-old Wyoming man less than five miles away.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety Accident Investigation and Forensic Services Units are investigating both crashes.

As of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, the southbound lanes of Division Avenue south of 32nd Street remain closed and the north and southbound lanes of Byron Center Avenue north of 44th Street remain closed while officers investigate.

