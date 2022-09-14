13-year-old killed after home catches fire in Montcalm County

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but police say they do not believe it was suspicious.

VESTABURG, Mich. — A 13-year-old was killed after a house caught fire in Montcalm County Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police say the fire happened at 7 a.m. on North Caris Road in Vestaburg.

When police responded to the scene they say a 13-year-old was unaccounted for. Troopers called in the fire investigation unit and canine units to assist in the search, but the remains of the child were found inside the burnt residence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but police say they do not believe it was suspicious. It is unclear if fire alarms were inside the residence.

